Kurtz sparks Wake Forest to 9-5 victory over North Carolina for spot in ACC Tournament semifinals

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit a two-run home run to ignite a four-run 12th inning after his two-out RBI double tied the game in the ninth and No. 8 seed Wake Forest defeated top-seeded North Carolina 9-5 to advance to the ACC Tournament semifinals. Wake Forest (38-19) will play No. 2 seed Clemson in the first semifinal on Saturday. No. 6 seed Duke and 11th-seeded Miami square off in the second one. The two winners will play for the championship on Sunday. The Demon Deacons got the win despite wasting a stellar performance from starting pitcher Chase Burns. Burns struck out 15 in six shutout innings and left with a 4-0 lead before North Carolina (42-13) rallied against the Wake Forest bullpen.

