Kurtz homers twice to rally Wake Forest over Notre Dame 7-5 in ACC tourney

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Nick Kurtz hit two solo home runs and Wake Forest rallied to beat Notre Dame 7-5 to advance to the semifinals of the ACC Tournament. Top-seeded Wake Forest, ranked first in the coaches poll, plays No. 4 seed Miami in the semis. Kurtz homered to lead off the bottom of the fifth inning. Brock Wilken was hit by a pitch and scored the tying run on a wild pitch. Hawke singled in the go-ahead run and Wake Forest stayed in front. Notre Dame scored a run in the top of the third on No. 9 hitter Estevan Moreno’s RBI double and tied the game in the fourth on a two-run double by DM Jefferson and took a 4-3 lead in the fifth on Zack Prajzner’s run-scoring double.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.