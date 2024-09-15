Kurtis Rourke passes for 4 touchdowns as Indiana spoils UCLA’s Big Ten debut, 42-13

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke passed for 307 yards and four touchdowns as Indiana spoiled UCLA’s Big Ten debut, 42-13 on Saturday. Rourke completed 25 of 33 passes for Indiana as Curt Cignetti became the first Hoosiers coach to begin his tenure with three straight wins since Bill Lynch in 2007. It is the 10th 300-yard game of Rourke’s career, with the previous nine coming at Ohio University, where he was the Mid-American Conference’s Offensive Player of the Year in 2022. It is also his fourth game with at least four touchdown passes. The 29-point victory is the Hoosiers’ largest in the Big Ten since they beat Northwestern 34-3 in 2019.

