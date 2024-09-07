Kurtis Rourke leads Indiana to record-setting point total in 77-3 victory over Western Illinois

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Kurtis Rourke threw two touchdown passes and ran for another — all in the first half Friday night — as the Indiana Hoosiers broke the school’s single-game scoring game record with a 77-3 rout of Western Illinois. The previous mark of 76 points came during a shutout of Franklin College in 1901. Coach Curt Cignetti became the fourth Indiana coach since 1948 to win his first two games at the school. But it was never close. Indiana scored TDs on each of its first six possessions, produced 415 yards on 38 plays in the first half and led 42-3 at halftime. Rourke was 15 of 17 with 268 yards. Justice Ellison ran nine times for 117 yards and two TDs. Western Illinois has lost 26 in a row.

