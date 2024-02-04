Kurt Hamrin, Sweden great who was the last living player from the 1958 World Cup final, dies at 89

FLORENCE, Italy (AP) — Former Fiorentina and Sweden great Kurt Hamrin has died at the age of 89. He was the last living player to take part in the 1958 World Cup final. The Swedish soccer federation announced the death. No more details were disclosed. Hamrin scored 17 goals in 32 matches for Sweden. He netted in the semifinal against West Germany in 1958 but Sweden was beaten by Brazil in the final. Hamrin was also Fiorentina’s record goalscorer with 203 goals in his nine years with the club before leaving for AC Milan in 1967. He helped Fiorentina to two Italian Cups and the European Cup Winner’s Cup. He also won that competition with Milan, where he also won the Italian league and the European Cup.

