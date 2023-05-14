Kurt Busch hopes to return to NASCAR Cup Series, improving after concussion

By The Associated Press
FILE - Kurt Busch, right, and Ricky Craven (32) collide after the finish line during the NASCAR Carolina Dodge Dealers 400 auto race, Sunday, March 16, 2003, at Darlington Raceway in Darlington, S.C. Craven win by 0.002 seconds after covering the last 200 yards in a metal-crunching, side-by-side duel with Busch. (AP Photo/George Gardner, File)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/GEORGE GARDNER]

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Kurt Busch hasn’t given up hope of competing in the NASCAR Cup Series again. The 2004 series champion said he’s steadily improving since a crash in qualifying at Pocono last July that left him with a concussion. Busch announced in October that he was stepping out of the No. 45 car owned by 23XI to continue his recovery. The 44-year-old said the program’s ownership has given him the space and time to fully heal before considering a return to the track.

