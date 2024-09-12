Kumar Rocker set to make debut for Rangers after lengthy journey from college thru the minors

SEATTLE (AP) — The wait is finally over for Texas’ top pitching prospect Kumar Rocker. Rocker will make his major league debut for the Rangers as they open a series in Seattle against the Mariners. Rocker’s debut is the conclusion of a lengthy journey through the pro game for the one-time college phenom. After being a dominant star in college at Vanderbilt, Rocker became the 10th overall pick by the Mets in 2021 amateur draft and went unsigned due to medical concerns. Texas drafted him third overall in 2022 and he has recovered from Tommy John surgery in May 2023 to earn the promotion leading to his debut.

