Kumar Rocker makes his debut for Rangers throwing 4 innings with 7 Ks against Mariners

SEATTLE (AP) — Kumar Rocker’s debut in the majors finally arrived and it was a mixed bag for his highly anticipated first outing. Rocker threw four innings, allowed one run and struck out seven against the Seattle Mariners. Rocker endured a shaky start, giving up a single to Victor Robles on the first pitch of his career and a dribbling single to Julio Rodriguez. But he recovered to at times look dominant. Rocker’s debut is the conclusion of a lengthy journey through the pro game for the one-time college phenom. After being a dominant star in college at Vanderbilt, Rocker became the 10th overall pick by the Mets in 2021 amateur draft and went unsigned due to medical concerns. Texas drafted him third overall in 2022

