Kuhns propels Norfolk State to 31-23 victory over Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (AP) — Otto Kuhns threw three touchdown passes to lead Norfolk State to a 31-23 victory over Hampton. Kuhns staked the Spartans to a 7-0 lead after one quarter with a 41-yard scoring strike to Aaron Moore. Kuhns connected with Jayden Homuth for a 38-yard score, Grandin Willcox kicked a 33-yard field goal and the Spartans turned a 14-9 halftime lead into a 24-9 advantage at the 5:07 mark of the third quarter.

