Kugel scores 23 to help Florida beat Loyola Maryland 93-73 in opener

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 23 points on 10-of-15 shooting, Micah Handlogten made 7 of 8 from the field and finished with 16 points and Florida beat Loyola Maryland 93-73 in the season opener for both teams. Tyrese Samuel added 15 points and eight rebounds, Alex Condon scored 13 and Walter Clayton Jr. had nine points, eight rebounds, five assists, three steals and a block for Florida. Loyola went 0 for 5 from the field and committed five turnovers over the first 5 1/2 minutes of the game as the Gators jumped to a 16-0 lead when Condon hit a 3-pointer with 16:14 left in the first half. Golden Dike led the Greyhounds with 16 points. Tyson Commander added 15 points and D’Angelo Stines scored 13.

