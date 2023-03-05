Kugel leads Florida’s second-half rally to topple LSU 79-67

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Riley Kugel scored 21 points, Will Richard added 18 points and Florida defeated LSU 79-67 on Saturday night after trailing by 12 points in the second half.The 24-point turnaround was sparked by Kugel, a freshman who averages 9.3 points but has reached double figures in eight consecutive games. He started Florida’s rally with a 3-pointer and later scored 11 points in a 13-4 run that put the game well in hand. He scored 17 points in the second half on 4 of 5 3-point shooting and 6 of 8 overall. KJ Williams scored 19 points and grabbed nine rebounds for LSU.

