Kudus scores two as West Ham beats Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored two goals as West Ham beat Wolves 3-0 in the Premier League. Kudus struck twice in 10 first-half minutes at London Stadium and Jarrod Bowen rounded off the win after the break. The victory provisionally moved West Ham up to seventh in the table and above Manchester United before its game against Liverpool. Kudus had scored against Freiburg on Thursday as David Moyes’ team topped its Europa League group. He fired West Ham ahead in the 22nd minute after a quick break away with a left-foot shot from around 25 yards (meters) after Lucas Paqueta’s pass. He doubled the home team’s lead 10 minutes later with his right foot after another assist from Paqueta.

