Kudus scores 1st Premier League goal to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored in the 89th minute for his first Premier League goal for West Ham to secure a 2-2 draw against Newcastle. The Ghana forward’s involvement has mostly been limited to cameos as a substitute since joining from Ajax. He came on as a 76th-minute replacement and slotted home a low finish from the edge of the area. It had looked like Alexander Isak’s two goals in a five-minute span around the hour mark would earn a come-from behind win for Newcastle and complete a great week for the northeast club. On Wednesday, the team beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League to mark the high point in the two-year tenure under its Saudi ownership.

