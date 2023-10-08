Kudus scores 1st Premier League goal to earn West Ham 2-2 draw against Newcastle after Isak’s double

By The Associated Press
West Ham's Mohammed Kudus, second left, celebrates scoring their side's second goal of the game with teammates during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Newcastle United at the London Stadium, London, Sunday, Oct. 8, 2023. (Zac Goodwin/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Zac Goodwin]

LONDON (AP) — Mohammed Kudus scored in the 89th minute for his first Premier League goal for West Ham to secure a 2-2 draw against Newcastle. The Ghana forward’s involvement has mostly been limited to cameos as a substitute since joining from Ajax. He came on as a 76th-minute replacement and slotted home a low finish from the edge of the area. It had looked like Alexander Isak’s two goals in a five-minute span around the hour mark would earn a come-from behind win for Newcastle and complete a great week for the northeast club. On Wednesday, the team beat Paris Saint-Germain 4-1 in the Champions League to mark the high point in the two-year tenure under its Saudi ownership.

