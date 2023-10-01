Kudermetova wins Toray Pan Pacific Open for second career title

TOKYO (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-1 to claim the Toray Pan Pacific Open and a second career title. The Russian’s triumph in Tokyo ends a four-match losing streak in finals since her maiden title on clay at Charlestown in 2021. It was also the eighth-seeded Kudermetova’s second win over a top-five opponent this week, after beating second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. In the doubles final, Ingrid Neel and Ulrikke Eikeri beat Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

