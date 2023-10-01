Kudermetova wins Toray Pan Pacific Open for second career title

By The Associated Press
Veronika Kudermetova of Russia kisses her champion trophy during the award ceremony for the singles after defeating Jessica Pegula of the U.S. in the Pan Pacific Open tennis tournament in Tokyo, Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023. (AP Photo/Hiro Komae)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Hiro Komae]

TOKYO (AP) — Veronika Kudermetova upset second-seeded Jessica Pegula 7-5, 6-1 to claim the Toray Pan Pacific Open and a second career title. The Russian’s triumph in Tokyo ends a four-match losing streak in finals since her maiden title on clay at Charlestown in 2021. It was also the eighth-seeded Kudermetova’s second win over a top-five opponent this week, after beating second-ranked Iga Swiatek in the quarterfinals. In the doubles final, Ingrid Neel and Ulrikke Eikeri beat Japanese pair Eri Hozumi and Makoto Ninomiya 3-6, 7-5, 10-5.

