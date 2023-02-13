Kubo scores as Sociedad beats Espanyol 3-2 in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Japan forward Takefusa Kubo’s first-half goal led third-place Real Sociedad to a 3-2 win at relegation-threatened Espanyol in the Spanish league. The result ended a three-game winless streak for Sociedad. The Basque Country club also scored in the second half through Alexander Sorloth and an own-goal by Espanyol defender Leandro Cabrera. Sociedad moved within three points of second-place Real Madrid. Madrid hosts last-place Elche on Wednesday. Barcelona sits 11 points ahead of Madrid at the top. Kubo scored with a left-footed shot from the corner of the area in the 23rd minute, his fourth goal this season.

