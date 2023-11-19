Kubek, Sellers help No. 20 Maryland women turn back Syracuse 83-81

COLLEGE PARK, Md. (AP) — Allie Kubek scored 23 points off the bench, Shyanne Sellers added 19 and No. 20 Maryland held on for an 83-81 win over Syracuse. Alaina Rice hit a 3-pointer for the Orange to make it a two-point game with 23 seconds to go then Kyra Wood forced a turnover with 10 seconds remaining. But Syracuse couldn’t get a look at the basket and Bri McDaniel knocked it away as time expired. McDaniel had 12 points, five assists and three steals off the bench for the Terrapins, who lost their previous two games to South Carolina and UConn. Lavendar Briggs had 10 points. Sellers and Kubek both had eight rebounds and Sellers had five steals. Georgia Woolley scored 21 points with eight rebounds for the Orange

