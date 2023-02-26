Ku-DiPietro lifts DC United to 3-2 victory over Toronto

By The Associated Press
D.C. United forward Christian Benteke (20) goes for the ball against Toronto FC defender Sigurd Rosted (17) and defender Matt Hedges, center, during the second half of an MLS soccer match, Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Nick Wass)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Nick Wass]

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored in the 8th minute of stoppage time to rally DC United to a 3-2 victory over Toronto in a season opener. Mohanad Jeahze picked up an assist on Ku-DiPietro’s game-winner. Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich added goals for United. Federico Bernardeschi and Mark Anthony Kaye both scored for Toronto, which trailed 1-0 at halftime.

