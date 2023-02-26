Ku-DiPietro lifts DC United to 3-2 victory over Toronto

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore Ku-DiPietro scored in the 8th minute of stoppage time to rally DC United to a 3-2 victory over Toronto in a season opener. Mohanad Jeahze picked up an assist on Ku-DiPietro’s game-winner. Christian Benteke and Mateusz Klich added goals for United. Federico Bernardeschi and Mark Anthony Kaye both scored for Toronto, which trailed 1-0 at halftime.

