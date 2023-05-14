Ku-Dipietro helps DC United earn 1-1 draw with Nashville

WASHINGTON (AP) — Theodore Ku-Dipietro scored late in the second half to help D.C. United earn a 1-1 draw with Nashville SC. Ku-Dipietro took passes from Kristian Fletcher and Mateusz Klich and scored in the 81st minute. It was Ku-Dipietro’s first goal since scoring in the season opener. Alex Muyl put Nashville (5-3-4) up 1-0 in the 73rd minute with his first goal of the season. It was unassisted. DC United (4-5-3) was trying to win back-to-back matches at home for the first time since beating the New England Revolution and Houston Dynamo early last season.

