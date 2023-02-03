Krzyzewskiville, rowdy Duke fans part of Coach K’s legacy

DURHAM, N.C. (AP) — Duke’s famously rowdy students have spent weeks camping out and getting ready for Saturday’s annual rivalry game with North Carolina. This one is the first since Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski retired. Yet “Krzyzewskiville” remained full in recent weeks. And everyone from successor Jon Scheyer to the “Cameron Crazies” remain determined to preserve the fearsome homecourt advantage that is part of Krzyzewski’s legacy. The Blue Devils won 88% of their home games in 42 seasons under Coach K. Scheyer says he wants Duke fans to feel that “they’re right alongside us in this journey.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.