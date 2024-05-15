Kroos criticizes match officials for offside call in Bayern-Madrid semifinal

BERLIN (AP) — Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has criticized match officials for their controversial offside call which benefited his team against Bayern Munich during the Champions League semifinals. Bayern defender Matthijs de Ligt thought he’d equalized to send last week’s game to extra time when he fired the ball into Madrid’s net in the 13th minute of stoppage time. But referee Szymon Marciniak had already blown his whistle after his assistant quickly raised his flag for a possible offside infringement. Kroos said he blew too quickly. The Germany player says “You have to let play continue.” Bayern was trailing 2-1 and needed a goal to force extra time to keep alive its hopes of reaching the final.

