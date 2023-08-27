Kron wins 2nd stage of Spanish Vuelta marred by thumbtacks

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Andreas Kron of Denmark has won the second stage of the Spanish Vuelta that local media reported was marred when several competitors rode over thumbtacks. Broadcaster TVE showed a thumbtack that its reporter on a motorbike found on the course. This summer’s Tour de France was also troubled by thumbtacks tossed on the road. Kron of Lotto DSTNY team was the first to cross the finish line atop a hill in Barcelona after the 182-kilometer (113-mile) hilly course from Mataro. Because of the heavy rain that fell through the night and into the morning, race organizers decided that the times for the general classification were taken 3.6 kilometers (2.2 miles) from the finish.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.