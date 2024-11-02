Kristijan Kahlina makes 2 saves in a 3-1 shootout, and Charlotte gets its first-ever playoff win

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Kristijan Kahlina made two saves in a 3-1 shootout after the teams played to a scoreless draw in regulation, and Charlotte beat Orlando for its first-ever MLS Cup playoff win. Charlotte stayed alive in the best-of-three series with Orlando, which will host Match 3 on Nov. 9 for a chance to advance to the Eastern Conference semifinals. Kahlina dove to his left to deny Nicolás Lodeiro on Orlando’s first attempt, and Patrick Agyemang scored for Charlotte for a 1-0 edge. Robin Jansson sailed it over the crossbar on Orlando’s second PK, and Karol Swiderski rolled it into the bottom corner for a two-goal advantage. Kahlina ended it with a save of Duncan McGuire’s shot in front of an announced crowd of 40,238.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.