Kristen Faulkner, Sean Quinn win US cycling road race championships in West Virginia

Kristen Faulkner rebounded from a second-place finish in the U.S. time trial championships by dropping Ruth Edwards along with everyone else and rolling uncontested to the finish to win the national road racing title Sunday. The second-place finish in the time trial cost Faulkner a spot on the American cycling team for the Paris Olympics. In the men’s race, Sean Quinn and EF Education-EasyPost teammate Neilson Powless got into a break with time trial national champion Brandon McNulty, and wore him down just enough that Quinn was able to win the sprint for gold. McNulty took silver and Powless earned bronze.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.