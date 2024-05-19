Kristen Faulkner bounces back from time trial disappointment to win US cycling road race title

Kristen Faulkner rebounded from a second-place finish in the U.S. time trial championships by dropping Ruth Edwards along with everyone else and rolling uncontested to the finish to win the national road racing title. The second-place finish in the time trial cost Faulkner a spot on the American cycling team for the Paris Olympics. Faulkner finished 55 seconds ahead of Edwards to win the stars-and-stripes jersey for the first time. Coryn Labecki, a mainstay on the nationals podium, outsprinted Lauren Stephens and Lauren de Crescenzo to round out the podium. The men’s road race was later Sunday.

