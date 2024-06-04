Kristaps Porzingis says he plans to be ready for Game 1 of NBA Finals matchup with Mavericks

BOSTON (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis plans to be ready for Game 1 of the NBA Finals. He is not sure whether he’ll be 100% for the series opener Thursday. Porzingis hasn’t appeared since sustaining a strained left calf in Game 4 of Boston’s first-round series against Miami on April 29. Over the past week the Latvian big man has ramped up his participation level on the court, participating in light 5-on-5 workouts. But it’s been limited, with no real scrimmaging. He says he’s running without pain. Coach Joe Mazzulla expects there to be some rust, but is confident it’ll wear off quickly.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.