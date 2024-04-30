Kristaps Porzingis is out with a calf strain for Celtics’ potential series clincher against Heat

BOSTON (AP) — Celtics center Kristaps Porzingis has been ruled out of Boston’s potential series-clinching matchup against the Miami Heat with a strained right calf. Porzingis played only 14 minutes in Boston’s 102=88 Game 4 win at Miami, leaving in the second quarter and finishing with seven points and three rebounds. Veteran Al Horford will likely replace Porzingis in the starting lineup for Wednesday’s Game 5, with support off the bench from Luke Kornet. The Celtics lead the Heat 3-1.

