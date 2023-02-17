Kriisa scores 17, No. 8 Arizona dominates Utah 88-62

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Kerr Kriisa had 17 points and six assists, Courtney Ramey added 13 points and No. 8 Arizona routed Utah 88-62. Arizona bounced back from a loss at Stanford last weekend and avenged a loss in Salt Lake City earlier this season. Arizona shot 56% overall, went 9 of 18 on 3-pointers and outscored Utah 38-10 in the paint. Azuoulas Tubelis finished with 11 points and nine rebounds after being called for a technical foul in a frustrating first half. Branden Carlson scored 19 points to lead Utah, which shot 32% from the floor.

