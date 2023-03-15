Kriechmayr wins last downhill of men’s World Cup season

SOLDEU, Andorra (AP) — Vincent Kriechmayr took advantage of his rival Aleksander Aamodt Kilde being slightly off his game in the men’s downhill at the World Cup Finals to take his fourth race win of the season. Kriechmayr was fast on the lower half of the course to finish 0.09 seconds ahead of Romed Baumann. Andreas Sander was third. Kilde had already retained his season-long World Cup downhill title and ended in a tie for sixth. He was 0.30 slower than Kriechmayr.

