Kriechmayr leads Austrian 1-2 in Val Gardena super-G with Odermatt third

SELVA DI VAL GARDENA, Italy (AP) — Former world champion Vincent Kriechmayr has led a strong Austrian showing to win a high-speed super-G in Val Gardena. Kriechmayr finished a narrow 0.02 seconds ahead of teammate Daniel Hemetsberger for his 17th career World Cup win. Two-time defending overall World Cup winner Marco Odermatt finished 0.03 back in third. Marco Schwarz finished fifth as Austrians took three of the top five spots. Aleksander Aamodt Kilde struggled all of the way down and finished more than a second behind and outside the top 30. A downhill is scheduled for Saturday on the Saslong course.

