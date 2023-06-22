Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova has maintained her confident progress at the Birmingham Classic by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova. Krejcikova won 6-4, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament that serves as a warmup for Wimbledon. The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa. Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was playing the 43-year-old Venus Williams later.

