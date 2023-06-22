Krejcikova continues serene progress at grass-court Birmingham Classic

By The Associated Press
Venus Williams of the U.S. in action against Latvia's Jeļena Ostapenko in the Women's Singles Round of 16 match, on day four of the Rothesay Classic Birmingham at Edgbaston Priory Club, in Birmingham, England, Thursday June 22, 2023. (Jacob King/PA via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Jacob King]

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova has maintained her confident progress at the Birmingham Classic by reaching the quarterfinals with a straight-set win over fellow Czech player Tereza Martincova. Krejcikova won 6-4, 6-4 and has yet to drop a set at the grass-court tournament that serves as a warmup for Wimbledon. The No. 12-ranked Krejcikova won her first-round match 6-3, 6-3 against Cristina Bucsa. Second-seeded Jelena Ostapenko was playing the 43-year-old Venus Williams later.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.