Krejcikova beats Gauff to earn last semifinal spot at WTA Finals. Swiatek eliminated despite win

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (AP) — Barbora Krejcikova has grabbed the last semifinal spot at the WTA Finals with a 7-5, 6-4 win over Coco Gauff. The result eliminated second-ranked Iga Swiatek from the season-ending tournament. Krejcikova completes a last-four lineup that already included top-ranked Aryna Sabalenka, Zheng Qinwen and Gauff. Krejcikova won the Orange Group and will face Zheng in Friday’s semifinals, while Gauff will take on Purple Group winner Sabalenka. Swiatek earlier routed alternate Daria Kasatkina 6-1, 6-0 in less than an hour but she needed Krejcikova to lose to third-ranked Gauff in order to advance from the Orange Group.

