Krejcikova and Ostapenko advance to Birmingham Classic semifinals

BIRMINGHAM, England (AP) — Top-seeded Barbora Krejcikova has cruised into the Birmingham Classic semifinals while No. 2-seeded Jelena Ostapenko had a far bumpier road. Krejcikova eased past fellow Czech Linda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2. The 2021 French Open champion never faced a break point. Ostapenko, the 2017 French Open champion, rallied from a set and 4-0 down to overcome Magdalena Frech of Poland in three sets. Ostapenko will face No. 4-seeded Anastasia Potapova. Potapova thwarted the hopes of the last local singles player, Harriet Dart, of reaching her first WTA semifinal. Krejcikova has a semifinal against unseeded Zhu Lin of China. Zhu beat Rebecca Marino of Canada in three sets, mixing 10 aces with seven double faults.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.