Krejcikova and Kenin will meet in the final of the San Diego Open

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Fourth-seeded Barbora Krejcikova of the Czech Republic beat unseeded American Danielle Collins 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 to reach the final of the WTA Cymbiotika San Diego Open. Krejcikova will face wild-card entrant Sofia Kenin, who beat qualifier Emma Navarro, 6-2, 5-7, 6-4 in the second semifinal. Krejcikova is also a wild-card entrant who is ranked No. 13 in the world. After Collins controlled the first set, Krejcikova turned things around to knot the second set at five games apiece. Keeping her composure, Krejcikova then broke Collins’ serve and held her own to tie the match.

