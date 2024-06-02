Kreilach’s stoppage-time goal helps Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Damir Kreilach came on in the 83rd minute and scored in stoppage time help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. Vancouver (7-5-4), which beat Sporting Kansas City last time out, has won back-to-back games following a six-game winless streak dating to a 2-0 win over Seattle on April 20. Kreilach, at the top of the 6-yard box, took a pass from Ryan Gauld and rolled a shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Zack Steffen but crept slowly across the goal line to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead in the first minute of stoppage time. Sebastian Berhalter scored his first goal of the season to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead just moments into the second half but Djordje Mihailovic answered with a goal in the 50th.

