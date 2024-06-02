Kreilach’s stoppage-time goal helps Whitecaps beat Rapids 2-1

By The Associated Press
Vancouver Whitecaps' Damir Kreilach celebrates after scoring against the Colorado Rapids during the second half of an MLS soccer match Saturday, June 1, 2024, in Vancouver, British Columbia. (Ethan Cairns/The Canadian Press via AP)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/ETHAN CAIRNS]

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (AP) — Damir Kreilach came on in the 83rd minute and scored in stoppage time help the Vancouver Whitecaps beat the Colorado Rapids 2-1. Vancouver (7-5-4), which beat Sporting Kansas City last time out, has won back-to-back games following a six-game winless streak dating to a 2-0 win over Seattle on April 20. Kreilach, at the top of the 6-yard box, took a pass from Ryan Gauld and rolled a shot that was deflected by goalkeeper Zack Steffen but crept slowly across the goal line to give the Whitecaps a 2-1 lead in the first minute of stoppage time. Sebastian Berhalter scored his first goal of the season to give Vancouver a 1-0 lead just moments into the second half but Djordje Mihailovic answered with a goal in the 50th.

