Kreilach, Glad each score a goal, RSL beats Whitecaps 2-1

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Damir Kreilach scored the deciding goal in a 2-1 win for Real Salt Lake over the Vancouver Whitecaps on in the season opener for both teams. Real Salt Lake is unbeaten in its last 14 openers — the longest streak of its kind in MLS history — despite 13 of those games coming on the road. Kreilach’s game-winner came in the 73rd minute to put RSL up 2-1. Jefferson Savarino assisted the goal. RSL also got one goal from Justen Glad. Javain Brown scored for the Whitecaps. The 23-year-old defender in his third MLS season went into the game with one goal in 53 career appearances.

