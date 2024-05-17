Kreider pushes Rangers to the NHL’s Eastern Conference Final for the 2nd time in 3 postseasons

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The New York Rangers are in the Eastern Conference Final for the second time in three seasons after a big performance from Chris Kreider. The 33-year-old forward who has spent his entire 12-year career with the Rangers had a third-period hat trick for the Rangers to rally past Carolina and close out that second-round playoff series in six games. Kreider leads the team with seven postseason goals and has 10 points. He has scored at least one point in seven of 10 playoff games. Kreider played in the Stanley Cup Final with the Rangers in 2014.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.