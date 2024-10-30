Kraken’s Jessica Campbell is comfortable as a trailblazer: ‘I’m part of something a lot bigger’

TORONTO (AP) — Jessica Campbell of the Seattle Kraken has settled in as the first woman to hold an on-the-bench role as an assistant or associate coach in NHL history. She just marked her first games behind the bench in her native Canada. She feels comfortable at the highest level of hockey and says she feels she is part of something bigger as women carve out their role in the NHL.

