Kraken sign coach Dave Hakstol to contract extension through 2025-26 season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken signed coach Dave Hakstol to a contract extension through the 2025-26 season after he led the franchise to the second round of the playoffs in its second season. Hakstol had one-year remaining on the three-year contract he got before the start of the 2021-22 season. He received the new deal tacking on two more seasons because of what Seattle was able to accomplish in Year 2. Seattle made a 40-point jump from Year 1 to Year 2, finishing with 46 wins and 100 points. In the playoffs, the Kraken knocked off defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado in seven games, before falling to Dallas in Game 7 of the conference semifinals.

