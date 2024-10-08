Kraken put ‘C’ on Eberle, giving every NHL team a captain for the 1st time since the 2010-11 season

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have selected Jordan Eberle as their captain. The move unveiled before their first game Tuesday means all 32 teams in the NHL have one. The previous time that happened was the 2010-11 season. The Utah Hockey Club recently selected Clayton Keller as their captain, and the Buffalo Sabres put the “C” on Rasmus Dahlin before they opened their season in Prague. Many teams in recent years have chosen to go without a captain and instead rely on a leadership group of three alternates wearing an “A” on their jerseys.

