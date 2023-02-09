Kraken place leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on IR

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — The Seattle Kraken have placed leading scorer Andre Burakovsky on injured reserve with a lower body injury. Burakovsky played just one shift in Seattle’s loss to the New York Islanders on Tuesday. During it his leg appeared to buckle on zone entry. Burakovsky had appeared in 49 of the first 50 games in his first season with Seattle after signing as a free agent. He leads the Kraken with 39 points, including 13 goals and 26 assists, and is averaging a career-high 16 minutes and 33 seconds of ice time per game. The Kraken activated defenseman Justin Schultz off injured reserve.

