Kraken need Grubauer at top of his game in 1st playoff run

SEATTLE (AP) — Two years ago, Phillip Grubauer headed into the postseason as one of the NHL’s top goaltenders on a team that won the Presidents’ Trophy and held Stanley Cup aspirations. He’ll return to the postseason as the likely starter for the Seattle Kraken making their first playoff appearance in their second season as a franchise. Coach Dave Hakstol didn’t want to give details but Grubauer is expected to start for the Kraken for Game 1 against Colorado Tuesday night. It’s a series where Seattle will be heavy underdogs playing the defending Stanley Cup champions and with Grubauer facing his former team.

