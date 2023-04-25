Kraken lose Jared McCann to injury; won’t play in Game 5

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken lost leading scorer Jared McCann to an injury in the first period of Game 4 against Colorado following a hit from Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar and he won’t be available for Game 5. Seattle coach Dave Hakstol said after the Kraken’s 3-2 overtime victory that McCann would not play in Game 5 on Wednesday night and assumes he’ll be out longer than that. McCann was hurt on a short-handed attempt midway through the first period. The shot was saved by Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev and appeared to go into the netting behind the goal. McCann did not seem ready for the hit by Makar.

