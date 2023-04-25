Kraken lose Jared McCann to injury in 1st period of Game 4

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken lost leading scorer Jared McCann to an injury in the first period of Game 4 against Colorado following a hit from Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar. McCann was down on the ice for several minutes before being helped to the bench and headed straight back to the Seattle locker room. There was no announcement about his injury but he did not return for the start of the second period. McCann was hurt on a short-handed attempt midway through the first period. The shot was saved by Colorado goalie Alexandar Georgiev and appeared to go into the netting behind the goal. McCann did not seem ready for the hit by Makar.

