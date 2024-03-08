Kraken keep veteran Jordan Eberle at trade deadline after agreeing to 2-year extension

SEATTLE (AP) — Veteran forward Jordan Eberle stayed put at the NHL trade deadline. He’ll be in Seattle a little longer. Eberle and the Kraken reached agreement on a $9.5 million, two-year contract extension that will keep one of the originals for the expansion franchise in Seattle for a couple more seasons. Eberle was slated to be an unrestricted free agent after this season and was viewed as one of the top options going into the final hours before the trade deadline. But Eberle had indicated his desire was to remain in Seattle. Eberle has 14 goals and 37 points in 58 games this season.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.