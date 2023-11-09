Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffers cut on leg from skate blade, unlikely to play vs. Avalanche

DENVER (AP) — Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle suffered a cut to his leg from a skate blade during practice that is likely to keep him sidelined for Thursday’s game at Colorado. Eberle suffered the cut during practice on Wednesday ahead of the Kraken’s game against the Avalanche. Seattle general manager Ron Francis told The Seattle Times that Eberle suffered a cut near his quad muscle and was undergoing an MRI to determine the severity of the injury. The injury to Eberle comes with skate cuts in the spotlight after former NHL player Adam Johnson died last month after his neck was cut by a skate blade during a game in England.

