Kraken defenseman Will Borgen avoids salary arbitration with a 2-year deal

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken avoided salary arbitration with defenseman Will Borgen on Friday, agreeing to a two-year contract at an of average $2.7 million a season. Seattle also announced a one-year deal with veteran forward Pierre-Edouard Bellemare. Borgen, 26, is coming off the best season of his career after playing in all 82 regular season games for Seattle. Borgen set career highs in goals (three) and assists (17), and averaged more than 16 minutes, regularly paired with Jamie Oleksiak on Seattle’s blue line. Bellemare, 38, agreed to a one-year deal worth $775,000. Bellemare played in 73 games last season for Tampa Bay and had four goals and nine assists.

