Kraken believe unexpected playoff run is the foundation for future success

SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the victories the Seattle Kraken enjoyed in its second year the biggest was a broader win that went beyond the ice. In a market that had never experienced the NHL, the Kraken graduated beyond the novelty of being the new thing in town. By the time Seattle’s season ended with a Game 7 loss to Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals Monday night, the Kraken had successfully grabbed the sports landscape in its hometown. This was always the goal for Seattle, to develop a foundation for the franchise that leads to continual success and eventually a Stanley Cup.

