Kraken believe unexpected playoff run is the foundation for future success

By TIM BOOTH The Associated Press
Seattle Kraken's Jared McCann (19), Oliver Bjorkstrand (22) and Jordan Eberle (7) celebrate after Bjorkstrand scored in the third period of Game 7 of an NHL hockey Stanley Cup second-round playoff series against the Dallas Stars, Monday, May 15, 2023, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)[ASSOCIATED PRESS/Tony Gutierrez]

SEATTLE (AP) — Of all the victories the Seattle Kraken enjoyed in its second year the biggest was a broader win that went beyond the ice. In a market that had never experienced the NHL, the Kraken graduated beyond the novelty of being the new thing in town. By the time Seattle’s season ended with a Game 7 loss to Dallas in the Western Conference semifinals Monday night, the Kraken had successfully grabbed the sports landscape in its hometown. This was always the goal for Seattle, to develop a foundation for the franchise that leads to continual success and eventually a Stanley Cup.

