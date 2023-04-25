Kraken believe return to normalcy has helped fuel success

SEATTLE (AP) — Before this unexpectedly successful season for the Seattle Kraken began last fall, the team spent three days in the mountains of Alberta doing team bonding activities. One of the biggest changes for the Kraken on and off the ice has simply been normalcy. Whether it’s been simple team activities or outreach in the Seattle community, the Kraken have been able to operate without the same COVID-19 restrictions or concerns that limited what they could do in the team’s inaugural season. On the ice, it’s led to a better team with better chemistry. Seattle is preparing to face Colorado in Game 5 of its first playoff series.

