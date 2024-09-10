Kraken agree to 4-year extension with defenseman Adam Larsson worth $5.25 million per year

SEATTLE (AP) — The Seattle Kraken and veteran defenseman Adam Larsson have reached an agreement on a four-year extension that will keep one of their top blue liners under contract through the 2028-29 season. Larsson’s extension is worth an average of $5.25 million per season and retains one of Seattle’s selections from the 2021 expansion draft for the long term. The 31-year-old from Sweden has played in 245 of a possible 246 regular-season games during his first three seasons with the Kraken. Most of that time, he’s been part of the top defensive pair for Seattle alongside Vince Dunn, regularly drawing the toughest defensive assignments against the best forwards in the league.

