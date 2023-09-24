Krajewski’s 4 TDs leads Wagner, Seahawks hold off Merrimack late, 30-27

NEW YORK (AP) — Steven Krajewski ran for two second-half touchdowns and fired a 21-yard scoring pass to Jaylen Bonelli on fourth down with under five minutes left to lift Wagner past Merrimack in a Northeastern Conference game. Merrimack came back and had a first down inside the Wagner 5 but was stopped on three straight runs. Needing a field goal to send the game into overtime, the Warriors had a bad snap and holder Cole Peterson was unable to get the ball down for a Lliam Davis chip shot.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.